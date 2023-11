Slat Masters Unlimited sets up shop in Hull

A NEW SHOP IN HULL’S INDUSTRIAL PARKPictured are Scott Grevengoed (left) and Levi Blankespoor (right) of Slat Masters Unlimited, the newest shop built in Hull’s Industrial Park located at 300 Commerce St. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writers Beginning in April 2022, Slat Masters Unlimited was founded by Scott Grevengoed and Levi Blankespoor….