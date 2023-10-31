Showing the power of storytelling

TELLING A CHARACTER’S STORYDylan Hanenburg (left) and Ryder Van Bemmel (right) tell a story to a youth at the Hull Public Library Wednesday, Oct. 25. Hanenburg and Van Bemmel were two of 15 Western Christian High School students who read to children from 2:45-3:25 p.m. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Students…
