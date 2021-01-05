Rolling up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

By | Posted January 5th, 2021 |

David Janssen MD and LoriAnne Andersen MD were among the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sioux Center…

  • Anglers ready for ice fishing

    January 5th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Anglers across the state are eagerly awaiting ice conditions to reach the desired thickness to...

    Kiwanis Club members celebrate first meeting anniversary

    January 5th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan, the Kiwanis International Club began as an international service...

    Happy New Year!

    December 29th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Changing the wall calendar from December to January may have...

    Hair on Hickory provides right atmosphere for new stylist

    December 29th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A familiar face at Hair on Hickory has now become a hair stylist. Specializing in...

    Regional Housing Trust Fund offers assistance

    December 29th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the weather continues to get colder, homeowners are finding ways to make sure heat...

  • Christmas cheer on display at Hull Christian School

    December 29th, 2020
    Students and staff participated in Christmas dress-up days Dec. 17-22 before dismissing for the holiday break. Thursday, Dec. 17, was...

    Special holiday tribute to veterans

    December 22nd, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 1992, Morrill Worcester of the Worcester Wreath Co., in Harrington, Maine, had nearly 5,000...

    Keeping spirits bright

    December 22nd, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a mere 25 percent chance of light snow flurries forecast by The Weather Channel...

    Making lives easier at Homestead Co-op for 25 years

    December 22nd, 2020
    Longtime employee, Hendrene Zoet, set to retire Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer After 25 years, Hendrene Zoet has retired from...

    Setting the goals higher

    December 15th, 2020
    Dance team competes at state competition Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For members of the Western Christian High School dance...

  • What’s Happening

    Wilma Koedam

    93 Hull, Iowa December 31, 2020 Wilma Ida Koedam, 93, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at […]

    Strong start fails to hold up

    boyden-hull girls’ basketball First-quarter lead quickly slips away as Comets fall to Central Lyon Lions in a Saturday make-up game […]

    Western edges Dell Rapids by 1

    western christian boys’ basketball Brayden Van Meeteren gets a last-second shot to fall as the Wolfpack take the win at […]