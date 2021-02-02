Rivalry of a different sort fills community need

FRIENDLY COMPETITION Boyden-Hull English teacher, Julie Visscher, and students, Caitlyn Beyer, Hannah Willemssen, Josie Grond and Gabi Luevano sort through…

  • Traveling meat man

    3 minutes ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic changing how many businesses operate across the country, one local man...

    Don’t forget to scoop around fire hydrants

    8 minutes ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Whether light fluffy snow or wet and heavy, the Boyden Fire Department is reminding everyone...

    Keep bird feeders full during winter months

    10 minutes ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many across the nation took to bird feeding...

    Leading the next generation of dance team members

    11 minutes ago
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Sierra Nielsen | Staff Intern The Western Christian Wolfpack dance team conducted the annual dance...

    Water: Nature’s Drink Drinking water important part of dental health

    16 minutes ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer February marks National Children’s Dental Health Month, a month to spread awareness to parents to...

  • Encouraging exploration, education and relaxation

    February 2nd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To many motorists traveling on Highway 75 south into Sioux County, a wildlife refuge on...

    Sioux County creates waiting list for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine

    February 2nd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to make their way into Sioux County. Staff at Sioux Center...

    Second-hand shopping offers budget-friendly trends, impacts consumer waste

    February 2nd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Fashion trends come and go quickly and many find benefit in secondhand shopping to stay...

    Working to make the Hawkeye State even better at the local level

    February 2nd, 2021
    by

    iowa day is february 8 Working to make the Hawkeye State even better at the local level Jennifer Kor |...

    Welcome back ALL the fans

    January 26th, 2021
    by

    high school basketball Coaches and players react to having a full crowd of fans back in the stands after governor’s...

  • What’s Happening

    Four advance to districts in Sioux City

    boyden-hull/rock valley wrestling Zach Strubbe is the lone winner at 152 pounds with the other three grapplers taking second place […]

    Third-ranked ’Pack have a setback across the border

    western christian boys’ basketball Western Christian fails to play up to its potential in a 62-46 loss to Tea, South […]

    Western falls to Tea, South Dakota

    western christian girls’ basketball Wolfpack like their effort despite a 62-48 setback in non-conference play Tuesday, Feb. 2 Sierra Nielsen […]