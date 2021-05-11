Retiring teachers, faculty contribute combined 165 years of experience

RETIRING BOYDEN-HULL STAFF MEMBERS Five staff members are retiring from the Boyden-Hull school district at the end of the school…

  • Long-time rider stresses importance of safety

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With spring in the air, motorcycles are popping up more and more around Sioux County....

    Watching the horses run

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents at Aspen Heights Assisted Living got together Saturday, May 1 for companionship and competition...

    Walking and jogging for a cause

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hull Christian School staff, students and community members got together Friday, May 7, at the...

    It’s all in the hypotheses

    May 4th, 2021
    It’s all in the hypotheses Hull Christian School students display at science fair Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Seventh- and...

    No school, just service

    April 27th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students of Boyden-Hull High School spent Friday, April 23 out in the community serving others...

  • Sioux County Index to resume regular office hours

    April 27th, 2021
    Former administrative assistant rejoins staff Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Julie Bosma of Hull has rejoined the New Century Press...

    Test of knowledge and fun competition

    April 27th, 2021
    Trivia Night planned at Rolling Hills Country Club Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Chamber of Commerce and Rolling...

    Song, dance and stories

    April 27th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Public Library had a full house for story hour Friday, April 23. Participants...

    How the garden grows

    April 27th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Learning, growing and developing new friends are all possible at the Hull Public Library through...

    Residents reminded to secure valuables after recent vandalism

    April 27th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of vandalism that happened in Hull....

  • What’s Happening

    ‘Desert Oasis’ is theme of Western Christian banquet

    ‘Desert Oasis’ is theme of Western Christian banquet Juniors and seniors at Western Christian High School and their guests were […]

    John Bolkema

    91 Hull, Iowa May 4, 2021 John Bolkema, 91, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Crown […]

    Robert Pollema Sr.

    80 Sioux Center, Iowa April 29, 2021 Robert Pollema Sr., 80, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 29, 2021, […]