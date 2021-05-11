RETIRING BOYDEN-HULL STAFF MEMBERS Five staff members are retiring from the Boyden-Hull school district at the end of the school…
Retiring teachers, faculty contribute combined 165 years of experience
RETIRING BOYDEN-HULL STAFF MEMBERS Five staff members are retiring from the Boyden-Hull school district at the end of the school…
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With spring in the air, motorcycles are popping up more and more around Sioux County....
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents at Aspen Heights Assisted Living got together Saturday, May 1 for companionship and competition...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hull Christian School staff, students and community members got together Friday, May 7, at the...
It’s all in the hypotheses Hull Christian School students display at science fair Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Seventh- and...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students of Boyden-Hull High School spent Friday, April 23 out in the community serving others...
Former administrative assistant rejoins staff Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Julie Bosma of Hull has rejoined the New Century Press...
Trivia Night planned at Rolling Hills Country Club Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Chamber of Commerce and Rolling...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Public Library had a full house for story hour Friday, April 23. Participants...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Learning, growing and developing new friends are all possible at the Hull Public Library through...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of vandalism that happened in Hull....