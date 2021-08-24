Remembering past products while innovating for the future

By | Posted August 24th, 2021 |

demco heritage center Renovation almost finished on Demco Heritage Center Shane D. Johnson| Staff Writer Demco has been working on…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • New faculty set to help fulfill Western Christian’s mission

    August 24th, 2021
    by

    2021-2022 school year welcomes six new staff members Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 2021-22 school year at Western...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Efficiency and opportunity for B & B Gates and Supply

    August 24th, 2021
    by

    Relocation includes addition of farm supply store Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Barry Pollema grew up with welding, making things...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    City and school board nomination filing period open

    August 24th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Nomination filing for open seats on the Boyden and Hull city councils and the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Love INC offers ‘Love and Learn’ courses

    August 24th, 2021
    by

    Classes provide information and pragmatic guidance  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC)...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Protestant Christian Reformed School adds gym, commons area

    August 17th, 2021
    by

    New school year means big changes for the school Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A new gym, commons area,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Hull Christian School welcomes new teachers

    August 17th, 2021
    by

    2021 school year also brings second-highest attendance Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The new 2021-22 school year at Hull...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Decennial census data released

    August 17th, 2021
    by

    State’s population sees nearly 5 percent increase Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The U.S. Census Bureau has released 2020...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull nursing student rewarded for leadership, dedication

    August 17th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Annie Vanden Brink has worked with Aspen Heights since September 2019.  During her time with the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Smoke from poultry barn fire seen for miles

    August 17th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A poultry barn structure fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, near George brought an additional...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Storied tractors take ride through countryside

    August 10th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The annual Western Christian FFA tractor ride Saturday, Aug. 7, gave participants an opportunity...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Marilyn Visser

    73 Hartley, Iowa August 15, 2021 Marilyn Jean Visser, 73, of Hartley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Funeral […]

    Gladys H. Link

    85 Alamo, Texas July 30, 2021 Gladys H. Link, age 85, went to be with her Lord on July 30, […]

    Te Slaa chooses South Dakota State

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Boyden-Hull basketball standout Tanner Te Slaa has announced he is planning on joining the South […]