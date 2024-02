Recognizing passionate community members

Allison Mooy of Trinity Christian High SchoolHull Chamber of Commerce Scholarship recipient Justin Van Schepen of Van’s Power CenterBusiness of the Year Award Lavonne De Jong of Aspen HeightsEmployee of the Year Renae De Boer of Trinity Christian High SchoolHull Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Recipient Ruth Moss and Julie Kreun of Kids’ ClubCitizens of the…