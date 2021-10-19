Ready for action when disaster strikes

By | Posted October 19th, 2021 |

PREPARING FOR ACTION DURING CRISES Sioux County Sheriff chief deputy Nate Huizenga presented to the Hull Chamber of Commerce Monday,…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

  • No ordinary delivery

    October 19th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Fire Department delivered Pizza Ranch orders directly to homes Wednesday,...

    Kiwanis members learn more about carbon cycle, sequestration

    October 19th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Kiwanis Club had the opportunity to learn more about the...

    Walnut Street Addition in Hull becomes reality

    October 19th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A housing addition on the newest street in Hull, Walnut Street, is taking shape....

    In full swing

    October 12th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The fall harvest season is in full swing once again.  The dust rolls from...

    4-Her asks important questions of astronauts

    October 12th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A local 4-Her took advantage of an opportunity to ask questions of astronauts aboard...

  • Aspen Heights welcomes ‘President Lincoln’

    October 12th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer History can sometimes best be told through reenactment of events or moments in the...

    Area students to benefit from Ag Stewardship Center expansion

    October 12th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Dordt Agricultural Stewardship Center is expanding its facilities along Highway 75.  The project...

    Students tour Fire Safety House for Fire Prevention Week

    October 12th, 2021
    by

    Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Students at Hull Christian School toured the Fire Safety House Monday, Oct. 4 as part...

    Leadership and park addition come together for Eagle Scout badge

    October 5th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Boy Scouts have long been recognized for contributions made to their troops and to...

    Winter family celebrates 150 years of farming

    October 5th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A celebration Sunday, Oct. 3, marked a milestone of a different kind for the...

  • What’s Happening

    Bernice Heusinkveld

    97 Hull, Iowa October 13, 2021 Bernice Heusinkveld, 97, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Hegg […]

    Edwin Boote

    88 Sioux Center, Iowa October 10, 2021 Edwin Boote, 88, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Royale […]

    Nighthawks keep rolling against Dutch

    boyden-hull/rock valley football Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley defeats MOC-Floyd Valley 41-7, remain unbeaten heading into Sioux City to take on Bishop Heelan […]