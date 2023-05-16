Rash of burglaries in Hull

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer According to a May 12 Sioux County Sheriff’s office press release, an investigation into two reports of burglaries in or near Hull is ongoing. The two incidents occurred at Automated Waste Systems and Van Der Zwaag Customs overnight, having been discovered Saturday, May 6.In both instances, the suspects were reported…

