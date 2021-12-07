Raising awareness of Parkinson’s Disease

By | Posted December 7th, 2021 |

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hosts virtual event  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Iowa State University Extension and…

  • Hull Winterfest resumes, draws crowd

    December 7th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hull Winterfest resumed Saturday, Dec. 4,...

    Dedication service marks completion of Habitat For Humanity build

    December 7th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Aida and Martin Gonzalez have had to make a lot of sacrifices in the...

    Bringing the Christ story to Boyden-Hull Elementary

    December 7th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Boyden-Hull Elementary School first- through sixth-grade musicians performed “Behind the Manger Scenes” written by...

    Holidays on display during tour of homes

    December 7th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The home of Val Van Schepen was one home featured in Hull Christian School’s...

    Gobbling up Thanksgiving

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden Library hosted a Thanksgiving-themed story time Thursday, November 22. Participants were read...

  • Harvest 2021 is a wrap

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Many farmers have greased, inspected and put away their combines in preparation for next...

    Carbon farming practices help shape agriculture

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer While agricultural markets shift and farmers and ranchers seek out new ways to protect...

    Boyden-Hull town and city election official results

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer In the Boyden city election, Stacie Damstra held 44 votes (50 percent) and Austin...

    Taking musical talents to all-state

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Belle Schiermeyer and Brooke Meyer, Trinity Christian High School musicians under the direction of...

    Holiday festivities planned in Boyden and Hull

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Hull’s Winterfest event and Boyden’s Festival of Trees Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Saturday, Dec. 4, Hull’s Winterfest...

  • What’s Happening

    Winifred Van Veldhuizen

    80 Rock Valley Iowa November 27, 2021 Winifred Van Veldhuizen, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, […]

    William Sneller

    87 Luverne, Minnesota November 30, 2021 William Sneller, 87, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 20221, at Good […]

    Fast-paced game favors WC

    western christian boys’ basketball Wolfpack were a little tight to start the game, but get into a groove to down […]