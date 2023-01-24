Preventative health care is important tool

Jan 24, 2023 | Home, News

Avera offers screenings, vaccines to help keep patients well MEGAN KLAPPERICH Dominique Kooiker | Staff Writer For many people, seeing a healthcare provider is something they do only when they are sick. Most don’t think about going to see their provider to help prevent them from getting sick. According to Megan Klapperich, PA-C at Avera…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register