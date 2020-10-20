SCHOLTEN FOR CONGRESS Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, J.D. Scholten, representing Iowa’s fourth district, met with voters at a rally…
Plan to ‘fix, fight and secure’ a better future for Iowa
Measurable snow, then cold before fall briefly returns Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As trees continued to drop leaves in...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A Hull woman is hoping to find a new way to honor the sacrifices service...
Debunking some myths surrounding daylight saving time Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Love it or loathe it, daylight saving time...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Sioux County’s incumbent Republican sheriff, Dan Altena, ran unopposed in the June primary election and...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students at Hull Christian School will celebrate Spirit Week Oct. 26-30. A week full of...
OCTOBER IS CAFFEINE ADDICTION RECOVERY MONTH More than a pick-me-up, caffeine can carry adverse side effects Jennifer Kor | Staff...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Voters in Boyden and Hull who did not cast an absentee ballot ahead of the...
Hair on Hickory adds massage therapist Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Driven by a love for helping others and a...
A CHANGE IN MENTAL HEALTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic far from over, staff at Creative...
Important dates and reminders to consider Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the days inch closer to the 2020 general...