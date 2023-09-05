Pizza Ranch community impact night benefits Kids’ Club

HELPING RAISE FUNDS FOR KIDS’ CLUBPictured are co-directors for Hull Kids’ Club Elaine Boogerd (left) and Sylvia Eekhoff (right) working to help raise funds and show off what community impact the program has throughout the school year. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Kids’ Club provides after-school programs for students in kindergarten through third grade…