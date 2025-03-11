One of the jazz band’s selections was Ralph Ford’s arrangement of “Vehicle.” The junior high band played “Patriotic Bits and Pieces” at the Parade of Bands March 3. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull had its Parade of Bands March 3 featuring fifth- through 12th-grade bands under the direction of Mika Hrdlicka. The fifth-grade band…
