Parade of Bands

One of the jazz band’s selections was Ralph Ford’s arrangement of “Vehicle.” The junior high band played “Patriotic Bits and Pieces” at the Parade of Bands March 3. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull had its Parade of Bands March 3 featuring fifth- through 12th-grade bands under the direction of Mika Hrdlicka. The fifth-grade band…