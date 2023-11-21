Over 4 million regional travelers expected over Thanksgiving weekend

This year’s holiday forecast is a 2 percent increase over last year Nationally, AAA projects 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period*. This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3 percent over last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking…

