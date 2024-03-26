The Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow will be Thursday, June 6, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be several outdoor stations that may include shotgun shooting, air rifles, archery, outdoor cooking, wrist rockets, deer hunting lessons, canoeing, improving outdoor skills, and more.Space is limited to 210 kids, so sign up early. Preregistration is required….
