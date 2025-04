Outdoor Skills Day

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow will be Thursday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sessions may include shotgun shooting, air rifles, archery, outdoor cooking, wrist rockets, deer hunting lessons, canoeing, improving outdoor skills, and more.The event is co-sponsored with 4-H Extension and Outreach and Sioux County Sportsmen’s Club. Lunch…