One donation at a time

A GENEROUS DONATION The Bright Start Daycare and Preschool received a generous donation Wednesday, Sept. 18, by the Kiwanis Club of Hull in the amount of $5,000. Pictured (left to right) is Bright Start board member Alyssa Harms, Hull Kiwanis Club president Andrew Hoekstra, and Bright Start director Kristen Niemeyer. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D….
