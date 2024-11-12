One Book, One Sioux County will host a conversation with authors of ‘Don’t Look Back’

Nov 12, 2024

One Book, One Sioux County will host a conversation with the authors of “Don’t Look Back,” Achut Deng and Keely Hutton Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Dordt Agriculture Stewardship Center, 3648 US-75, Sioux Center Iowa. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended. Register at https://www.onebookonesiouxcounty.org/. Attendees…

