One Book, One Sioux County will host a conversation with the authors of “Don’t Look Back,” Achut Deng and Keely Hutton Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Dordt Agriculture Stewardship Center, 3648 US-75, Sioux Center Iowa. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended. Register at https://www.onebookonesiouxcounty.org/. Attendees…
Latest News
- Election 2024
- CAPS Program at Boyden-Hull High School highlighted
- Wandering through Woelber history
- One Book, One Sioux County will host a conversation with authors of ‘Don’t Look Back’
- Three Sioux County 9-1-1 dispatchers receive Dispatcher of the Year Award
- Ellen Vermeer
- Emma Winterfeld-Van Dyke
- Jensen Heystek
- Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi: A decision I never had to make
- From Calliope to Orange City