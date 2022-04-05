New representative sworn on to Hull City Council

By | Posted April 5th, 2022 |

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull resident Faye De Kam was sworn onto the Hull City Council Thursday, March…

  • Making room for future development

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The former Boote farm, located on the southwest corner of Hickory Avenue and Highway...

    Entertainment and BBQ on tap at The Grain House

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane Johnson | Staff Writer Food and entertainment were featured at The Grain House in Hull Saturday evening, April 2...

    Trinity Christian students reflect on All-State speech performances

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Trinity Christian Speech students Belle Schiermeyer, Dana De Boer and Jayda Van Egdom participated...

    Emerald ash borer threatens Sioux County ash trees

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Thursday, March 24, a public information meeting was held at the Sioux County...

    Community comes out for business expo and pancake supper in Hull

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 2022 Hull Chamber Business Expo featured many local businesses that helped make the...

  • Final flight as Nighthawk coaches

    March 29th, 2022
    by

    Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football coaches Cory Brandt and Heath Swanson officially step down as leaders of the program Nathan Broek |...

    712 Realty gains new realtor

    March 29th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer 712 Realty, Hull’s newest real estate brokerage, has recently gained a new agent.  Ashton...

    Iowa Secretary of Agriculture celebrates National Ag Day in Sioux County

    March 29th, 2022
    by

    Shane Johnson | Staff Writer Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop at Sioux Center’s Terrace View Event...

    Special Youth Challenge Ministries turkey hunt planned

    March 29th, 2022
    by

    Special Youth Challenge Ministries turkey hunt planned Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Special Youth Challenge Ministries is putting on...

    Dad’s Belgian Waffle fundraiser a success for Boyden Library

    March 29th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 22, the Boyden Library hosted a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Supper at...

  • What’s Happening

    Joy Van Velzen

    95 Sheldon, Iowa March 25, 2022 Joy Van Velzen, 95, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at […]

    Possession soccer allows Wolfpack to take off

    western christian boys’ soccer Western Christian tops West Sioux 6-1 in Hawarden to begin 2022 boys’ soccer season Nathan Broek […]

    ’Pack break through in the second half

    western christian girls’ soccer After coming up short on opportunities in the first 40 minutes, Western Christian scores four times […]