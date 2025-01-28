New owner, same value

Jan 28, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Stop at The Shop The Shop at 803 Holder Street in Larchwood has been servicing residents’ cars for 27 years. They can be reached at 712-477-2953 for your car care needs as the winter weather continues on. (Photo/Tristan Taylor) The Shop in Larchwood servicing the community’s cars Tristan Taylor | Editor Located right on the…

