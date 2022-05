New look tells story of The Bargain Alley

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer NEW LOOK, SAME GREAT THRIFTWestern Christian’s The Bargain Alley recently gained a new storefront insignia. The new logo is part of rebranding efforts put forth by The Bargain Alley leadership team of Western Christian High School. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Members of The Bargain Alley leadership team at Western Christian…