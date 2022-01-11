NO STRANGER TO CITY CLERKING Heidi Kramer joins the City of Hull staff as city clerk and comes to the…
New city clerk behind the desk
NO STRANGER TO CITY CLERKING Heidi Kramer joins the City of Hull staff as city clerk and comes to the…
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer For the founders of Automated Waste Systems, Luke Jungers and Leon Mulder, Jan. 2,...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ryan Beukelman is the newest councilmember in Hull, with his term beginning Jan. 1,...
Hull’s Pizza Ranch gains new management Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Jan. 1, Hull’s Pizza Ranch gained a new...
Pastor Keith Hoekstra welcomed at Hope Christian Reformed Church in Hull Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Pastor Keith Hoekstra...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hunting is an annual family tradition in many households. While it is a fun...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer With the new year now in full swing, it is an annual tradition with...
Partnership with Promise Community Health provides for family needs Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer If you ask any youngster...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Sioux County youth coordinator Jenna Keene has had to make a difficult career decision...
Lego Club director retires after eight years of encouraging creativity Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer After eight years of...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Utilizing their STEM skillsets, members of the Trinity Christian BZBots robotics team has competed...