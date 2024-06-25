Museum acquires pump organ

The Hull Historical Society recently purchased a Burdett pump organ manufactured in the late 1800s. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Museum recently acquired a Burdett pump organ manufactured in the late 1800s. The organ was originally purchased by Dittie Houtkooper at an estate sale in Spirit Lake. She and her husband, Virgil, had…

