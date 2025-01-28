Multiple 4-inch water main breaks in Hull, lack of snow not helping

Jan 28, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Sunni Battin | Editor Due to snow shortage and rollercoaster temperatures, Hull has had five water main breaks the last two weeks.“It helps to have a blanket of snow on the ground during the winter months because that blanket of snow acts as insulation and helps prevent water leaks,” said Hull Public Works Director, Brent…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here