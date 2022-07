More than just cheese

Annual CheeseFest event has greater impact Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer GRILLING THE BURGERSMembers of the community prepared the burgers during the 2022 Agropur CheeseFest. American State Bank, Sioux County Cattlemen’s Association, Iowa State Bank, Land O’Lakes, Chestermans, HyVee, Farm Credit Services and Hull Co-op sponsored the event at Agropur’s east entrance. (Photo/Shane D….