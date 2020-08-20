Hull natives Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek look on prior to the first pitch between Central Lyon and Sioux Center…
Making the call
Hull natives Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek look on prior to the first pitch between Central Lyon and Sioux Center…
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As supplies of cloth masks begin running low, Sioux Center Health is once again asking...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting, Monday, Aug....
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The first day of school at Western Christian High School will be Monday, Aug. 24,...
Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach welcomes Jenna Keene as new Sioux County Youth Coordinator. Keene started in her...
Soodsma family reflects on having a shortened trap shooting season due to COVID-19 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor It’s not...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is National Eye Exam Month and, as a new school year begins, staff at...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While the threat of COVID-19 still surrounds the communities in the area, providers at Sioux...
Hull Food Center keeps customers safe during recall notices Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Each year, grocery stores throughout the...
Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...