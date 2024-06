Making memories, making goodies for Hull Farmers’ Market

SELLING AT THE HULL FARMERS MARKET Pictured are Makenna Kleinwolterink (left) and Kennedy Beukelman (right) as they sell their power ball goodies and homemade cards at the Hull Farmers’ Market Thursday, June 13. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson). Shane D. Johnson | Editor Summertime for many youth can mean endless hours of video games and time on…