Making memories happen at Hull Summerfest

By | Posted July 6th, 2021 |

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer When Hull Summerfest 2021 kicks off Wednesday, July 7, there will be no shortage…

  • Summer theater production in SummerFest lineup of activities

    July 6th, 2021
    by

    Boyden-Hull Summer Theater to present “Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood” Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 11th Summer Theater will...

    Chamber director ending tenure, planning new Hull business

    July 6th, 2021
    by

    After directing Chamber efforts three years, Faye De Kam is moving on from position Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer...

    Agropur CheeseFest: Food for Funding

    July 6th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 11th annual Agropur CheeseFest took place Wednesday, June 30.  The event showcased Agropur’s...

    Finding studs, finding hope

    July 6th, 2021
    by

    Habitat For Humanity hosts Family Fun Night event Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Siouxland Habitat For Humanity hosted a...

    ANEW Nutrition energizes Hull community

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer ANEW Nutrition opened the doors to its first customers Monday, June 21.  Owned by...

  • Getting a closer look at Aspen Heights Senior Living

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Apartments are showcased during open house event, look to be filled  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Staff at Aspen...

    Despite trials, Baartman family finds support

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Auction fundraiser planned for July 9 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Rolling Hills Country Club is hosting an...

    Encouraging the enjoyment of golf

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    PGA teaching professional Alex Jenssen leads rec golf camp Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer PGA teaching professional, Alex Jenssen,...

    Bringing the zoo to Hull Library

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoomobile made a stop at the Hull Library Tuesday,...

    ISU Extension serves up fun at Boyden Library

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer The Boyden Library’s “Tales and Tails” summer reading program featured Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Sioux...

  • What’s Happening

    Todd Warntjes

    47 Rock Rapids, Iowa June 25, 2021 Todd Warntjes, 47, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, […]

    Nighthawks edge Dutch 3-2

    boyden-hull/rock valley softball Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley gets contributions from each of its players to earn 11th win of the year Nathan […]

    Relaxed approach gives Wolfpack the edge

    western christian vs b-h/rv softball Nighthawks still searching for answers with end of the season approaching Nathan Broek | Sports […]