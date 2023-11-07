Luxembourg Heritage Society to meet Saturday

Nov 7, 2023 | Community, Home, News

The Luxembourg Heritage Society of Northwest Iowa will meet Saturday, Nov. 11 in the Remsen Public Library meeting room at 9:30 a.m. After a brief business meeting, the program will consist of members and guests telling stories of family members who have served in the military from the Civil War days to any recent conflicts,…

