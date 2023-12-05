Luxembourg Heritage Society of Northwest Iowa to meet

The Luxembourg Heritage Society of Northwest Iowa will celebrate Christmas at its meeting Saturday, Dec. 9 in the meeting room of the Remsen Public Library in Remsen at 9:30 a.m. After the group’s business meeting, a program will feature Christmas treats and memories of past Christmases. While most Luxembourger-Americans follow U.S. Christmas food traditions, Christmas…
