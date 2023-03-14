Pictured is the site of the new office space of Love In The Name of Christ in Rock Valley. The office will hopefully be completed in June of this summer, pending construction and renovation. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer For Debbie Van’t Hul, director of Love INC of Sioux County, the excitement for a…
Latest News
- Hull community welcomes Ukrainian family to town
- Bringing the music
- Simulating emergency scenarios, showcasing career options
- Love Inc. continues to help community thrive
- Jennie Den Besten
- Western Christian represented well at state speech in Fort Dodge
- Trinity Christian High School represented well at state speech
- Boyden-Hull High School speech team performs well at state
- From First CRC Parsonage to Family Bowl to Bargain Alley
- Former Boyden-Hull coach inducted into hall of fame