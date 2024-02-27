BOYDEN-HULL STUDENTS MAKE ALL-STATE SPEECH Pictured are Boyden-Hull all-state speech performers Monika Van Schepen, Ana Uscanga, Kiera Boogerd, Aubrey Marra, Jessica Carbajal, Mya Kleinwolterink, Savanna Nilles, and Elly Moret. (Photo/Submitted) FOR THE LOVE OF THE SHORT FILM Pictured is Mya Brands of Western Christian who was honored with an all-state speech selection for her short…
Latest News
- Bright Start announces ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house
- Taking on challenges and new opportunities through CAPS
- Putting the spotlight on mental health
- American Reformed Caring Quilt group
- Local Boyden-Hull and Western Christian students make All-State
- Craig’s County Comments
- Joanne Vust
- Loren Guse
- Marvin Van Den Top
- Blood drive in Hull collects 42 units