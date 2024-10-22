Local blood drives collect 14 units

Oct 22, 2024 | Community, Home, News

For over 15 years, Boyden and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least one blood donation opportunity per month. On Friday, Aug. 9, 14 units of blood that have the ability to save up to 42 local lives were collected at the latest drive in Boyden. Those meeting mile-stone…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here