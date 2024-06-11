Letter to the editor

To the editor,I am a long-time resident of Des Moines and a member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. I’m very concerned about our water supply and water allocation process. This process needs to balance the needs of all water users in this state, not just those with political influence. We Iowans need clean and…
