Leon Mulder awarded GEA Farming ‘Bless You’ Award

RECOGNIZED FOR SERVING(RIGHT) Leon Mulder, pictured right, of Hull’s Automated Waste Systems was recognized for the “Bless You” Award from GEA Farming’s Nate Johnson in recent weeks. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Leon Mulder, co-owner of Automated Waste Systems of Hull, was awarded the GEA Farming “Bless You” Award in recent weeks. He was…