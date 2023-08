Lending a helping paw

A THERAPY K-9 FOR SIOUX COUNTY SCHOOLSPictured is the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office newest canine, McGrath. McGrath also goes by the nickname “Big Mac” and is an 18-month-old yellow labrador retriever. He will be serving as a therapy K-9 for nine area schools on a regular basis with his trainer, school resource officer Jessica Dorhout….