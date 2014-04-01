Leading the next generation of dance team members

By | Posted 11 minutes ago |

 Kindergarten through second grade students perform a dance routine led by Western Christian dance team captain Juli Kats during halftime…

  • Rivalry of a different sort fills community need

    5 minutes ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Food drives can play a critical role in helping those who may be food insecure...

    Water: Nature’s Drink Drinking water important part of dental health

    16 minutes ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer February marks National Children’s Dental Health Month, a month to spread awareness to parents to...

    Four advance to districts in Sioux City

    17 minutes ago
    by

    boyden-hull/rock valley wrestling Zach Strubbe is the lone winner at 152 pounds with the other three grapplers taking second place...

    Third-ranked ’Pack have a setback across the border

    19 minutes ago
    by

    western christian boys’ basketball Western Christian fails to play up to its potential in a 62-46 loss to Tea, South...

    Western falls to Tea, South Dakota

    20 minutes ago
    by

    western christian girls’ basketball Wolfpack like their effort despite a 62-48 setback in non-conference play Tuesday, Feb. 2 Sierra Nielsen...

  • Tigers falter down the stretch

    22 minutes ago
    by

    trinity christian boys’ basketball Trinity Christian gets close to shocking South O’Brien on their home floor, but a late 14-2...

    Raiders announce Rozeboom as new recruit

    25 minutes ago
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Northwestern College volleyball team announced on Twitter Wednesday, Feb. 3, that Leah Rozeboom will...

    First quarter sparks Comets

    26 minutes ago
    by

    boyden-hull girls’ basketball A big 20-4 run in the first eight minutes of play allows Boyden-Hull to beat Sheldon Nathan...

    Boyden-Hull adjusts its game plan

    27 minutes ago
    by

    boyden-hull boys’ basketball Comets pull away from Orabs in the second half to remain undefeated in the 2020-21 season Nathan...

    Effort applauded despite defeat

    27 minutes ago
    by

    trinity christian girls’ basketball Missed shots main cause in a 34-22 loss for Tigers against South O’Brien Wolverines Nathan Broek...

  • What’s Happening

    Traveling meat man

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic changing how many businesses operate across the country, one local man […]

    Wolfpack send three to next round

    western christian wrestling Western Christian pleased to have sent three, but disappointed on missing its ultimate goal of five grapplers […]

    Encouraging exploration, education and relaxation

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To many motorists traveling on Highway 75 south into Sioux County, a wildlife refuge on […]