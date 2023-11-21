Kiwanis Poinsettia Sale

Nov 21, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Hull Kiwanis Club recently sold poinsettias from Natural Beauty to raise funds for local youth. They brought the poinsettias to the community building for pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 15. The money raised will be used for youth programs such as Hull Public Library, Summer Recreation Program, Bright Start and high school college scholarships. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…

