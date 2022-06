Kiwanis hosts annual golf tournament June 8

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer PREPARING TO SWINGPresident of the Hull Kiwanis Club, Denny Wright, prepares to take a swing at the golf ball during the annual Kiwanis Club tournament Wednesday, June 8. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) The Hull Kiwanis Club hosted its 24th annual golf tournament Wednesday, June 8, at Rolling Hills Golf Course north…