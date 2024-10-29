Kings, queens and castles at the Library Club

Beckham Kroese and Emerson Sipma (left to right) put gems on their crowns. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Twenty-three members of the Hull Library Club met Monday, Oct. 21, to learn about kings, queens and castles. Sandy Westra talked to the students about life in a castle, who lived in the castles, how…