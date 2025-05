K-9 partners renew certification, have unbreakable bond

Rocky loves treats but he loves tennis balls particularly yellow ones way more. (Photo/Submitted) Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst describes the K-9 partnership of Deputy Agustin Martinez Jr. and K-9 partner, Rocky, as “a true team.” Sunni Battin | Editor The bond between a police dog and its K-9 handler is based on confidence,…