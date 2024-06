June 4 primary election provides answers

Shane D. Johnson | Editor The Tuesday, June 4, primary election saw 4,247 ballots cast of the 23,479 registered voters, according to the Sioux County Auditor’s unofficial election results. The distribution of the 4,247 ballots was 4,135 Republican Party ballots, 97 of the Democratic party, and 15 in the Libertarian party.Skyler Wheeler received 2,152 votes…