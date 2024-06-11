Jan and Dina Victoria, Early Citizens of Hull

Dina and Jan Victoria came to the United States from the Netherlands in 1890. (Photo/Hull Museum) Jan Victoria was forced to quit farming due to his health. He had a farm sale Dec. 19, 1911. (Photo/Hull Museum) Jan and Dina Victoria are both buried in Hope Cemetery. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Blast from the past Julie Bosma…