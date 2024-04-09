Iowans reminded of deadline for education savings tax deductions

DES MOINES – State Treasurer Roby Smith is making sure Iowans know there is still time to contribute to their College Savings Iowa account and deduct the amount from their 2023 state taxes. Smith said. “If you are an Iowa taxpayer and want to maximize the $3,785 state tax deduction amount on your 2023 taxes,…
