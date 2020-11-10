Iowans break previous state voting records

By | Posted November 10th, 2020 |

FROM STATE HOUSE TO D.C. Former Iowa Sen. Randy Feenstra, a native of Hull, was elected to represent Iowa’s district…

  • Brightening the day of veterans

    November 10th, 2020
    by

    NOVEMBER 11 IS VETERANS DAY Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Americans around the world...

    Sparking interest

    November 10th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer National STEM Day was observed Nov. 8 as a day to inspire kids to explore...

    Checkmate for new library club

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The goal in a game of chess is to capture the opponent’s pieces until a...

    Fine arts on a personal level

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Club introduces students to a variety   of visual and performing arts Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pencil strokes...

    First-time All-Stater

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Western Christian High School’s Breanna Ten Pas was selected to participate in the 2020 Iowa...

  • One for the record books

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Trinity Christian High School musician selected to All-State Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since the fifth grade, Sierra Meyer has...

    Partners for Patriots to be featured at Veterans’ Day service

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Veterans’ Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, a day to honor all those who are currently...

    Students cast votes in general election

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Boyden-Hull junior high class participates in straw poll Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Iowa’s youth have also cast their ballots...

    Taking in National Convention from a distance

    November 3rd, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Although the National FFA Convention followed a virtual-only format, Western Christian FFA members had the...

    A fall blast of Winter

    October 27th, 2020
    by

    Measurable snow, then cold before fall briefly returns Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As trees continued to drop leaves in...

  • What’s Happening

    Soaking up the last of fall

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Warm temperatures across the state have made it easier for road crews to complete work […]

    Neal Hanson

    75 Boyden, Iowa November 2, 2020 Neal N. Hanson, 75, of Boyden, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at […]

    Kathryn Groendyke

    103 Sheldon, Iowa November 5, 2020 Kathryn H. Groendyke, 103, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at […]