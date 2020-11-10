FROM STATE HOUSE TO D.C. Former Iowa Sen. Randy Feenstra, a native of Hull, was elected to represent Iowa’s district…
Iowans break previous state voting records
NOVEMBER 11 IS VETERANS DAY Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Americans around the world...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer National STEM Day was observed Nov. 8 as a day to inspire kids to explore...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The goal in a game of chess is to capture the opponent’s pieces until a...
Club introduces students to a variety of visual and performing arts Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pencil strokes...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Western Christian High School’s Breanna Ten Pas was selected to participate in the 2020 Iowa...
Trinity Christian High School musician selected to All-State Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since the fifth grade, Sierra Meyer has...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Veterans’ Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, a day to honor all those who are currently...
Boyden-Hull junior high class participates in straw poll Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Iowa’s youth have also cast their ballots...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Although the National FFA Convention followed a virtual-only format, Western Christian FFA members had the...
Measurable snow, then cold before fall briefly returns Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As trees continued to drop leaves in...