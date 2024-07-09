Iowa Utilities Board is now Iowa Utilities Commission

Updates occurring to legal, physical, digital, and branding operations DES MOINES – After 38 years as the Iowa Utilities Board, the state agency is welcoming a name change and is now the Iowa Utilities Commission. In conjunction with the agency name change, board members will now be known as commissioners.Additional changes to legal, physical, digital…
Latest News
