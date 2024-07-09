Iowa Utilities Board is now Iowa Utilities Commission

Updates occurring to legal, physical, digital, and branding operations DES MOINES – After 38 years as the Iowa Utilities Board, the state agency is welcoming a name change and is now the Iowa Utilities Commission. In conjunction with the agency name change, board members will now be known as commissioners.Additional changes to legal, physical, digital…

