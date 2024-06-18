Iowa State University dean’s list

Jun 18, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Student News AMES – More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2024 dean’s list. Students named to the list must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register