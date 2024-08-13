Injunction lifts on Iowa law restricting books in K-12 school libraries

Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are among those most commonly targeted by school book bans around the country. (Photo by Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector) Robin Opsahl | Iowa Capital Dispatch The Iowa law prohibiting school libraries from having books containing sexually explicit material can go into effect, federal appeals court judges ruled Friday.The three-person panel moved…