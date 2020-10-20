Increase in anxiety, depression seen as pandemic continues

By | Posted October 20th, 2020 |

A CHANGE IN MENTAL HEALTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic far from over, staff at Creative…

  • Offering relaxation and relieving stress

    October 20th, 2020
    Hair on Hickory adds massage therapist Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Driven by a love for helping others and a...

    Election preparation in full force

    October 20th, 2020
    Important dates and reminders to consider Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the days inch closer to the 2020 general...

    A purpose and a reason to deliver in Congress

    October 13th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Red, white and blue campaign signs noting “Feenstra Delivers” dot the communities and rural areas...

    Interest and drive in technology field takes learning to new height

    October 13th, 2020
    Western Christian graduate is CyberCorps Scholar Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As a youngster, Nick Medema of Inwood watched his...

    Putting learning into practice with Stewardship Day projects

    October 13th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For over 20 years, Western Christian High School students have been doing acts of service...

  • Fierce Fiesta celebration

    October 13th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer B Fierce Boutique in Hull celebrated its five-year anniversary Oct. 5-10 with a week-long Fierce...

    Harvest 2020: Ahead of schedule

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Harvest season in Sioux County kicked off early as farmers were able to get into...

    From seniors to seniors

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Navigating through their final year of high school, seniors throughout all of the high schools...

    Friendly competitions headline Hogtoberfest

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Despite temperatures in the low 40s Saturday, Oct. 3, many came out to enjoy the...

    Rules of the road

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Fall is officially here and with it, leaves are changing, temperatures are cooler and daylight...

  • What’s Happening

    Robert Oostra

    79 Hull, Iowa October 14, 2020 Robert Oostra, 79, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Avera […]

    Nellie Keizer

    91 Sioux Center, Iowa October 10, 2020 Nellie Keizer, 91, of Sioux Center, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, […]

    Muriel Kooiker

    92 Sioux Falls, South Dakota October 13, 2020 Muriel Kooiker, 92, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. […]